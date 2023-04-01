Friday was a busy day not only across the Stateline but several states. In the Stateline there were several wind reports but also some tornado and hail reports too. This morning is much less active than yesterday, but we are still tracking a few scattered snow showers this morning with breezy conditions.

We managed to make it up to 70 degrees, the first time of 2023 and the first time since last November. Temperatures will be significantly cooler than yesterday, only around 44 degrees Saturday. Wind gusts today will still range between 25-35 mph even a few areas around 40 mph. There is a Wind Advisory for northern Illinois until 1pm this afternoon. Tonight, winds stay around 20 mph. We will fall into the mid to upper 20s Saturday night.

The second half of the weekend will warm right back up with temperatures near the 60-degree mark, and sunshine returns tomorrow. We stay warm for the start of the work week until temperatures will fall back to below normal again by the middle to end of the week.

There is another chance of severe storms Tuesday. This will heavily depend on the timing of the warm front and the location of it. Nonetheless, severe storms are possible early next week.