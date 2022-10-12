Showers continued Wednesday afternoon along a cold front that dropped temperatures by early afternoon. There were a few severe warned storms north and northeast of the Rockford area. Currently the only Tornado Warning is for southeastern Walworth County in Southern Wisconsin as of 12:30pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect still for northeastern McHenry County moving east at 35mph producing 60mph wind gusts until 1:00pm.

Winds have continued to be a big factor through the day Wednesday with gusts up to 25-35mph again. In Rockford, peak wind gusts was at 44mph. It will still stay very breezy Wednesday night with wind gusts still between 25-35mph. This trend continues into Thursday too before we see winds start to finally come down some between Thursday night and Friday morning but winds will increase again by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures are currently down into the mid to lower 50s for the most part after the line of showers and storms moved through. We will still see temperatures warm back up later this afternoon.

Temperatures Wednesday night will be much cooler than last night and the start of Wednesday. Overnight lows will only be in the lower 40s tonight.​ Thursday temperatures will only be in the lower 50s, also a big change from the last several days. Thursday night will be the coolest night in a few days, temperatures are expected to drop near freezing level which will allow for widespread frost into Friday morning.

The next chance of rain will be over the weekend. Some models have areas across the Stateline dry with the rain staying to our south. We will have to watch this along a pair of cold fronts along the weekend. No severe weather is anticipated due to the placement and our much cooler temperatures.

Friday afternoon temperatures will only be in the lower 50s again after a cool Thursday. Some areas could squeeze out the mid 50s. Temperatures will stay cool over the weekend only reaching the mid to lower 50s Saturday and Sunday afternoons. The start of our upcoming work week will be much cooler, temperatures are forecast only in the mid to upper 40s so get ready for some cold weather.