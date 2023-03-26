The Chicago Rockford Interntional Airport recorded only 3.3″ of snow Saturday. Some areas in Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties, northwest of Rockford, got over a foot of snow! The 3.3 yesterday in Rockford brings March’s total up to 14.1″ and that’s 44% of all the snow we have seen this season.

There is another chance of light snow showers mixed with rain today but only an additional 0.5-1.5″ with the best chance for over an inch near the state line.

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler today, fairly similar to yesterday, but we are well below normal. Temperatures early this morning are in the mid to upper 20s with a few warmer places in the 30s. We will warm into the upper 30s today/maybe a few 40s again. Sunday night temperatures fall into the mid 20s as clouds decrease. Winds will not be much of a factor today or tonight with gusts only reaching 15-20 mph.

The next chance of precipitation after today could reach us by Tuesday night but the best chance of widespread rain and maybe even thunderstorms will come as we end the week Thursday into Friday. The Storm Prediction Center highlights areas just to our southwest based on chances of severe weather. For us, storms could latch onto a warm front that will lift north over the area. This will be something to watch in detail as we get closer to the end of the week.

Temperatures will gradually continue to warm in the days to come. We will be back to the mid 40s Tuesday, the 50s are possible or at least right near the 50-degree mark Thursday, which is still a little below normal. The 60s are even possible on Friday. The warmer weather we see towards the end of the week won’t last long as temperatures fall back to below normal by next weekend after a cold front passes through the area.