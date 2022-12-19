Temperatures Monday midafternoon struggled to make it into the 20s northwest of the Rockford area. Rockford checked into a temperature reading of 21 degrees at 1:30 Monday afternoon. Areas south and west of Rockford made it into the lower 20s as well. Wind chills were in place in most areas Monday afternoon. In Galena, the wind chill was as low as the single digits.

There are snow showers to our west but only minimal accumulations are possible. Light snow flurries remain in the forecast Monday and Monday night. Patchy drizzle is possible tomorrow with a mix of a few light snow flurries. The impactful system and time to watch will be Thursday and Friday for accumulating snow across the area.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s Monday night with a chance of a few snow showers. Tuesday a patchy drizzle/flurries remains in the forecast through the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s, near the 30-degree mark. Clouds will remain very thick over the next several days. Eventually some sunshine is possible once we head into the holiday weekend.

Mid to late week another impactful system is going to pack its punch across several states. Areas to our west have already been placed under a Winter Storm Watch for Thursday and Friday. Snow could start as early as overnight Wednesday with the days to watch being Thursday and Friday. Make sure to stay up to date with the forecast.

It’s been well over two thousand days since Winnebago County has been placed under a Blizzard Warning. The last time Winnebago County has been placed under a Blizzard Warning was February 1st of 2015. However, it has not been all that long since we have seen a Winter Storm Warning. The area saw one this past New Year’s Day when we received 4.3″ of snowfall.

Not only is the snow storm a concern this upcoming week, but the cold that comes with it will be dangerous. There are Wind Chill Watches west of the area already. Wind chills could dip to 20+ below Friday on. With the forecast how it is right now, this could be the coldest Christmas we’ve seen in a LONG time.

Temperatures are forecast to only be around 10 degrees Friday, Christmas Eve around 7, and Christmas Day around 10. Overnight lows will also get very dangerous as they are going to likely be below zero Friday and Saturday nights.