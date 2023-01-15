Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We’re waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s in most areas Sunday morning. These temperatures are almost warmer than our average daytime high we should be at in the afternoon, just to put into perspective how “mild” this is. Just because air temperatures are mild though doesn’t mean it is necessarily warm out this morning, that’s because there is a wind chill making it feel like most areas are in the teens, a few places in the lower 20s.

Winds are already a factor this morning with gusts around 15-20 mph in a few places early Sunday morning. Actual wind speeds are around 10 mph. We will see gusts increase to 25-30 mph by the afternoon. It will stay windy for the start of the work week.

Sunday temperatures will warmer than yesterday, right near the 40-degree mark under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday night temperatures will be near 37 degrees. Clouds will thicken up further as the low tracks closer to our area.

It will be another dry start to the day, but rain will filter in by late Sunday night/early Monday morning. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be wet with steady showers continuing through the day. Make sure to have the rain gear handy tomorrow. We could see a few stronger to even severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals look to be roughly around a quarter of an inch to three quarters, but a few areas where there are pockets of heavy rain could see higher totals.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside and western Ogle County in northern Illinois and Green County in southern Wisconsin under a marginal risk (level one out of five) for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. The remainder of the area is included in the generalized thunderstorm category. Lightning along with gusty winds and heavy rain would be our biggest threats, but an isolated tornado and smaller hail cannot be ruled out.

A few isolated showers could linger into Tuesday morning. Our next system after Monday into early Tuesday still looks to move in by late Wednesday/early Thursday morning. As temperatures fall, we will see a rain/snow mix Thursday into early Friday. Right now, accumulations look likely, but this will heavily depend on track/placement and temps.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the remainder of the week. Gradually, down to the upper 30s by Wednesday, mid 30s by Thursday and Friday then the lower 30s heading into the following weekend.