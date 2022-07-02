It’s a foggy start to the day for some Stateline counties this morning. Most places are up to full visibility but Rochelle is currently under a mile of visibility. Savanna is down to seven miles, Rockford down to nine, and Sterling down to three as of 6:15am.

The comfortable weather pattern that we saw to end the work week off continues into the first half of the weekend. Early Saturday morning most areas actually saw temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s, but temperatures will be quick to rise. We’ll be in the lower 80s by 11am/12pm in most areas across the Stateline Saturday and then top out in the mid 80s. Overnight lows Saturday night will fall into the mid 60s. Sunday temperatures will be slightly warmer, near 90 degrees.

Winds will gust up to 15mph Saturday and then they will be calm through Saturday night, so not that breezy. Sunday winds will pick back up to around 5-10mph with gusts up to 15mph. Monday for Independence Day looks like the windier day out of the next few.

There is another chance of rain early next week but overall this weekend is looking good for firework shows and Independence Day festivities. A few very, very, isolated showers cannot completely be ruled out Saturday and Sunday but chances are slim. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows falling into the mid 60s. Sunday we are looking at a warmer day with temperatures in the upper 80s for most and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. On the Fourth, look for temperatures around 88 degrees and then lows near 70.

The best chance of rain over the next few days will unfortunately come on the Fourth of July. Right now, there is a marginal risk of severe storms Monday for the entire Stateline.

Looking ahead at the remainder of the work week, temperatures look to hold on to the near normal pattern. As far as precipitation goes, we do look to remain in an active pattern which is a good thing as many of us are still sitting in that abnormally dry drought condition.