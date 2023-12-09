It’s a foggy and misty morning across the Stateline. Most of the heavy rain has already fallen overnight but there are a few pockets of heavier showers and those will reduce visibility early this morning. A few lighter showers and even flurries will mix in behind the low pressure this afternoon but then we dry out. Any accumulating snow will stay to our north. Most areas have seen a few tenths of an inch of rain. At the airport we are a little bit over half an inch, as of 6am Saturday morning.

Temperatures are still in the lower to mid 40s for the most part across the Stateline, but a cold front moving through the area is dropping our temperatures to the northwest. Dubuque is already sitting in the upper 30s. Minneapolis is really seeing cooler air this morning, near freezing level. Ahead of the cold front temperatures are still in the lower 50s in Chicago and even near 60 downstate in Effingham and Terre Haute Indiana.

The second half of the weekend will be cooler, but we will see sunshine. It stays windy so we will have a wind chill factored in pretty much all weekend. We go from the lower 40s today to the mid 30s Sunday, a bit cooler though with the wind chill. Temperatures will be on the upward trend once we reach mid to late week again.