Visibilities are pretty low up near the state line where mist and light showers linger. Rockford, Monroe, and Janesville are down to one mile of visibility. Galena is under that at half a mile. It is very foggy with high humidity levels and moisture in the atmosphere.

Isolated light showers/mist will continue through the day as well as foggy conditions. Patchy fog is possible overnight with moisture lingering. Once we dip into the late afternoon/evening rain will move out and skies will gradually clear.

Spot on the forecast, most areas have seen a few hundredths of an inch of rain up to just over a tenth of an inch. At the Chicago Rockford International Airport .08″ of rain has fallen since midnight.

Temperatures are going to be near normal the next few days until temperatures will warm into the upper 50s/lower 60s next week. For Veteran’s Day there will be a mix of sunshine and clouds, more clouds move in during the evening, with temperatures near 50 degrees. The second half of the weekend will start our warming trend and then early during the work week will be when the ridge building west expands eastward and allows temperatures to warm up across the Stateline as well.