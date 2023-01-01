To recap the month of December, we actually started off a few degrees below average on the 1st, but temperatures quickly rebounded, and we were above average the 2nd through the 15th it was above normal (the average drops the further into the month we get). The mid-month cold snap lasted past Christmas up until December 27th. We ended December off on a positive note though with warmer temperatures. In fact, the warmest temperature was actually on the 29th when we hit 61, four degrees off from our record high of 65!

It’s a foggy start to the morning so be sure to travel safely especially with the wet roads in areas from the overnight rain. Rockford is down to four miles but areas like Galena, Monroe, Savanna, Sterling, and DeKalb are under a mile.

We’re waking up to warmer temperatures than the morning prior but temperatures with us near freezing level Sunday morning. Similar to yesterday morning, wind chills are not a factor in all places.

Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 40s under mostly cloudy but dry skies Sunday. Winds will not be an issue Sunday on New Year’s Day. Last year we had 4.3″ of snow on New Year’s Day but this year, we are forecasting a dry day. Sunday night temperatures will fall to freezing again.

Our best chance of rain across the Stateline will move in later in the day on Monday and last through Tuesday morning. Overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning there is a chance of thunder. Severe weather should stay well south of our area where the Storm Prediction Center is still targeting eastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, northwestern Louisiana, and southern Arkansas.

Starting the work week off, temperatures will be in the mid 40s Monday. We will be even warmer though on Tuesday as temperatures will make it into the lower to even mid 50s. Temperatures will dip back into the mid to lower 30s Wednesday and the remainder of the week.