It is a foggy start to the morning for some, Southern Wisconsin is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am where visibility can go below a quarter of a mile at times. Most areas this morning are under 7 miles of visibility.

Unfortunately after a beautiful Thursday, we ended the work week off with some areas of heavy showers yesterday although we did need it still. The chance of rain does continue into portions of the weekend. For Saturday, the morning and early afternoon look okay, then a few very stray showers cannot be ruled out later in the day. The better chance of rain will be on Sunday during the afternoon, still isolated to scattered at best though.

Temperatures will be warmer than what we had out there yesterday when places only hit the lower 70s in Rockford. Saturday temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Overnight Saturday temperatures will hold up into the mid 60s for most areas, dew points will also remain on the higher end making it feel a little muggy with some moisture lingering.

Winds this weekend will continue to be slightly breezy with gusts up to about 15mph Saturday and on Sunday.

After this weekend we look to hold on to a drier pattern for some time. We are transitioning back to below normal precipitation amounts and above normal temperatures. Specifically, as we look ahead to Monday and Tuesday next week, we’re back near that 90 degree mark.