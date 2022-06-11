It’s a very foggy start to the day all across Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin. Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties are under a dense fog advisory until 8am. All of our Wisconsin Counties now got added to that dense fog advisory as well, for those areas it is set to expire at 10am.

Temperatures dropped into the upper 50s in most areas Saturday morning but we are already in the 60s except in Janesville, Sterling, and DeKalb where they are still in the upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to rise fairly quickly today. We’ll be in the 70s by the late morning/early afternoon.

As far as rain goes, the next chance will be later this morning and afternoon. We will not see a lot with this, but most areas can expect to pick up about 0.05-0.35”. Showers will move in our west/northwest areas in the Stateline by about 10-11am then increase in coverage by 2-4pm. Rain will end by Saturday evening. A few leftover showers could reach out southwest counties during the overnight hours but most will pass just to our southwest overall.

Winds are between 5-15mph right now, they are light in most areas and with the high humidity levels, this is what is leading to widespread fog across the Stateline early Saturday morning. Winds will stay out of the southwest with gusts between 15-25mph Saturday. The southwest flow is why we are getting back to a slightly warmer pattern due to the heat building up in that direction. Overnight winds are expected to calm down to around 5mph.

Get ready for the sunshine, heat, and humidity as all are in the forecast this upcoming work week. Do not forget to practice heat safety and drink lots of water. Temperatures will be even warmer for the second half of the weekend, then they only rise from there. We’ll be in the mid to upper 80s by Monday, then the 90s for the next few days. We could get close to our record high on Tuesday.