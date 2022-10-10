Temperatures were much warmer for the second half of the weekend and that did carry over into at least the start of the work week. Monday temperatures made it right near the 70-degree mark under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday temperatures climb into the lower 70s as a warm front slides across our area. As the warm front nears us and with our winds changing directions this will warm us up again tomorrow.

Chances of rain return Tuesday and Wednesday. Right now, it looks like there will be a few heavier pockets of rain which will lead to some areas picking up more than a quarter of an inch of rainfall, but most Stateline cities can expect around 0.25″. The best chance of rain would be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with the cold front.

The Storm Prediction center still has most of the area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms Tuesday evening/night. Winds and hail would be concerns across the Stateline but better chances of severe weather remain to our west because of the timing of the frontal passage.

Winds Monday were not an issue but as early as Tuesday morning breezy conditions returned. Gusts Tuesday afternoon will approach 30-35mph. Tuesday night and Wednesday will stay windy.

Temperatures will stay near normal Wednesday with temperatures falling through the remainder of the work week. Saturday still looks like we will see a little bit of a warm up ahead of our next cold front which will once again cool us down Sunday into Monday next week.