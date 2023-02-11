It’s a cooler start to the morning compared to yesterday but we are still technically mild for this time of year. Most areas are waking up into the lower 20s but a few areas northwest of Rockford are in the teens. There are wind chills in place which are making the majority of the Stateline feel like they’re in the teens.

Saturday, temperatures will be warm back into the lower 40s under mostly sunny skies. There are no precipitation chances today. It will feel much better out there than yesterday. Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the mid 20s, under mostly clear skies.

Sunday temperatures will be back in the mid 40s with sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will thicken during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures around kickoff at 5:30pm Sunday will be in the lower 40s, by halftime likely down to the mid to upper 30s. There is a slight chance of a few stray showers Sunday night into Monday with a quick cold front passage. However, the best chance of rain will come Tuesday, and we will get back to an active pattern next week.

We will continue the above average temperatures for the start of the work week by reaching the lower 40s again Monday. Temperatures will stay nice and warm through at least Wednesday. We will be back to a cooler pattern by Friday.