The entire Stateline is under a Heat Advisory until 8pm this evening. Heat index readings have already surpassed the 110 degree mark in freeport with all other areas near 100, or above. Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties got upgraded to an excessive heat warning also in effect until 8pm this evening.

Temperatures the remainder of Tuesday afternoon will be hot in the lower to even mid 90s in most areas. Early Tuesday afternoon skies are mostly to partly sunny which is also allowing our temperatures and head indices to rise but clouds will increase by the evening.

Dew points are also surging Tuesday afternoon into the upper 70s and even lower 80s in a few areas. It is a very muggy afternoon out there. Make sure to drink plenty of water and stay in the shade or better, the air conditioning if you can with the dangerous heat.

There are still storm and rain chances in the forecast every day out of the work week. The entire Stateline is once again under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms this evening into tonight. The Storm Prediction Center also has much of the area (expect most of Southern Wisconsin and northeast parts of McHenry County under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) Wednesday. Then on Thursday, southern parts of Ogle, DeKalb, and Carroll Counties along with Whiteside, and Lee are under a marginal risk Thursday. Stay weather aware this week as we are going to hold on to this active pattern. Wind and hail will be the biggest threats Tuesday evening across the Stateline. There will also be areas of heavy rain with these storms.

Storms and heavy rain looks to move in from the northeast to the south/southwest for Southern Wisconsin between about 4-5pm. Those showers and storms will continue to track to the south/southeasterly direction. We also will have some storms that will be dying off from the northwest that do move in as well later this evening into tonight. There is a flood watch for Winnebago, Boone, and McHenry Counties through late tonight due to the very heavy rain places saw yesterday, and more widespread rain that is in the forecast for tonight. We could once again see areas of standing water on roadways so be extra careful.

The good news for those that do not like the heat, temperatures will come down the remainder of the work week once we get through Tuesday. We are only looking at daytime highs in the lower to maybe the mid 80s in a few spots the next few days. Temperatures look to get back into the upper 80s though early next week.