The Fourth of July is looking hot and humid with temperatures reaching the lower 90s and dew points pushing 70 degrees. Much of the day will be hot with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but as we head for the afternoon, we could see a few isolated showers and storms.

The greatest chance of severe weather stays just to our northwest Tuesday on the Fourth, but we still could see a few showers and storms during the afternoon. The time frame would be roughly 1-7pm. Instability and storm chances cuts off after sunset. Some models are still keeping the entire Stateline dry for tomorrow.

Our storm chances locally increase Wednesday. Southern Wisconsin was placed under a marginal risk along with Jo Daviess and Stephenson Counties in Northern Illinois. The remainder of the area was placed under a slight risk. Right now, our main concern will be wind and hail. Storm energy is a little bit greater and more widespread to our south, the center of where the Storm Prediction Center placed areas under a slight risk, but the chance of severe weather Wednesday afternoon is still there across the Stateline. These showers and storms will form ahead of a cold front that will knock our temperatures for the remainder of the work week.

After the Fourth, temperatures stay above normal Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s. Thursday onward will be much more comfortable not only with lower temperatures, but also lower dew points. We will be near 80 Thursday, Friday and through this upcoming weekend.