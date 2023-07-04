Heat index values will be a few degrees warmer than the air temperature through during the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible mid to late afternoon into the very early evening hours. It’s going to be a hot and humid Fourth of July.

For the start of the parade at 5pm downtown Rockford there remains an isolated non-severe thunderstorm chance. Have an umbrella handy and monitor the forecast. If you’re heading out for the firework show tonight dry conditions are in the forecast but it remains hot and humid through the night.

Our main focus this week is still on Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail will be our main threats across the Stateline along with soaking downpours. The timeframe for severe storms will be mid to late afternoon through the early evening, roughly 2-8pm.

A line of showers and storms will form ahead of a cold front and continue to move east through the afternoon. Once the cold front clears the area, we are going to see a drop in temperatures between Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of rain returns by the second half of this upcoming weekend.

Temperatures will still be hot Wednesday afternoon with a high near 90 degrees. Thursday and Friday look beautiful with temperatures right near 80 and mostly sunny skies. Dew points will also remain low for the end of the work week so we will not have muggy conditions. Once we reach Sunday temperatures warm by a few degrees, back into the lower 80s with rising dew points again.