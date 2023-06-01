June 1st is here which is the start of meteorological summer and hurricane season. During the month of June temperatures rise, we start off in the mid 70s for an average and top out in the mid 80s. The monthly average precipitation total is 2.40″. In July temperatures drop only a degree from 84 to 83 degrees from start to finish. Average precipitation in July is 3.75″. In August, temperatures go from 83 the 1st down to the 80 degrees mark the 31st with 4.18″ of rainfall on average.

Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s across the Stateline on this early June morning. Dew points are not far behind that, in the upper 50s/lower 60s this morning making it feel a bit muggy outside. It will feel very summer like out there this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 again Thursday. Thursday night, temperatures stay mild once again, in the lower 60s.

We’re tracking a few isolated showers and storms early Thursday morning but between about 2-7pm, very similar to yesterday, shower and storm chances increase. A few isolated stronger storms are possible.

We’ll see even warmer of temperatures Friday and Saturday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 90s as we wrap the work week up and head into the weekend. We should be a bit cooler for the second half of this upcoming weekend, in the mid 80s. By Midweek next week temperatures should be a bit closer to normal.