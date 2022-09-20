The National Weather Service just issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for northwestern Green County until 3:15pm. This storm is moving east at 30mph producing quarter size hail. A few storms will continue to develop in central Wisconsin with most of the activity staying to our northeast but we will see a few isolated thunderstorms and showers Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures Tuesday were warmer than the start of the work week as they made it into the upper 80s/lower 90s across the Stateline. Heat index values surged to 101 degrees in Freeport and Rochelle, most other Stateline areas saw dew points in the mid to upper 90s.

Dew points surged as well as our temperatures by making it into the upper 60s/lower 70s. It is very sticky outside Tuesday afternoon but the good news is, dew point temperatures are going to dramatically decrease as early as tomorrow and they will continue to remain on the comfortable side the next few days.

Overnight Tuesday temperatures will be very mild in the upper 60s/lower 70s under mostly clear skies. There are big chances though to detail as early as Wednesday. Temperature highs will be near normal in the mid 70s. Enjoy the last feel of late summer temperatures as the next few days will be much cooler and fall like.

Nighttime temperatures will also be significantly cooler than what we have seen the last few days. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s, which we have not seen in quite a long time. If you are heading out early in the morning besides Wednesday morning jackets or sweatshirts will likely be necessary.

Winds are going to continue to be a factor over the next few days. Gusts overnight Tuesday will be up to 15mph before they pick up Wednesday once again between 20-25mph. That gusty pattern will stick with us through Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Get ready for the fall-like weather that is about to move in. Daytime highs in the lower 60s will take place Thursday and Friday just in time for the Autumnal Equinox Thursday night. Temperatures will warm up a little bit into the lower 70s Saturday and then temperatures once again will slowly cool down Sunday into early next week.