There were a few showers that passed overnight but nothing was that heavy. Areas such as Monroe, Janesville, Rockford and DeKalb received only 0.01-0.02″ of rainfall. The showers developed along I-39 for the most part and continued to move eastward. There is no longer any rain early Saturday morning but there is patchy fog out there so drive careful.

Temperatures overnight stuck with the cool trend although it was slightly warmer than the two nights prior. We are right near average with temperatures in the lower 50s early Saturday morning. However, overnight lows are only going to go down from here the next several nights. We will even see nighttime temperatures dip as low as the upper 30s/lower 40s after Sunday night.

Temperatures will luckily be a little bit warmer over the weekend compared to the last few days but that warmth from last weekend, no where to be found. Saturday daytime highs in the afternoon will approach 70 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds will limit our temperatures reaching 70 degrees in most areas so expect temperatures to remain in the upper 60s today. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s Saturday night so Sunday morning will be another cool start but remember not as cool as the mornings to come after. Temperatures Sunday will be fairly similar to Saturday with less cloud cover. Daytime highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 60s..

The next chance of rain will be Saturday night. Much of Saturday will be dry and our rain chances across the Stateline do not look that good. Better chances of widespread rain will be along a low pressure system which will fall to our north and then pass eastward into tomorrow. A few isolated showers are possible through tonight.

Winds will be a little bit of a factor as the weekend progresses with gusts approaching 15-25mph Saturday. Sunday will be the windier weekend day with gusts jumping to 25-35mph.

After the weekend, the work week will bring cooler temperatures for at least the beginning. Monday temperatures will only be in the mid to lower 60s. As the week progresses into Tuesday and Wednesday though temperatures take an even larger tumble into the upper 50s for daytime highs. On Thursday we will be into the lower 60s and then by Friday into the mid 60s.