Temperatures made it into the mid to upper 70s in most Stateline areas Monday afternoon. It was not a bad start to the work week especially compared to last week when we had flash flooding. A few very stray showers remain in the forecast through Monday evening.

Clouds will start to decrease overnight from mostly cloudy to mostly clear allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 50s/lower 60s across the Stateline. In Rockford temperatures should fall to 59 degrees, right near that 60 degree mark. Tuesday temperatures will warm up a little bit more compared to the last few days. We will be right at the 80 degree mark with mostly sunny skies early in the day until cloud cover increases slightly by the afternoon.

With clouds increasing and moisture levels still somewhat high Tuesday and Wednesday a slim stray shower is possible but best rain chances hold off until Friday. We also hold in a chance for some thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Winds will remain fairly light overnight with sustained winds between 5-10mph. We hold on to a northeasterly flow for the most part across the Stateline over the next few days which is a reason why we are seeing below normal temperatures. Tuesday winds will gust up to 15-20mph.

Dew points are between 60-65 degrees for the most part in Stateline counties Monday afternoon but will come down to comfortable levels between 50-60 degrees overnight. A similar trend with our dew point temperatures will take place the next several days where during the afternoon hours they will be between 60-65 degrees, but overnight will fall into the 50s.

Temperatures will hold on to the below normal trend the next several days where daytime highs will only reach the 70s/lower 80s most days this week. Wednesday temperatures will be right at the 80 degree mark while Thursday and Friday temperatures look to warm into the lower 80s. For the weekend, temperatures will likely come back down into the mid to upper 70s in most areas.