Early Sunday morning temperatures are a little bit above normal. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 50s across the Stateline in most areas. Galena is slightly cooler in the lower 50s, while Rockford and Freeport are warmer in the upper 50s.

If you like cooler weather, you are in luck as our nighttime temperatures are only going to trend downhill from here. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be the coolest temperature since late May with the forecast low in the upper 30s only. This trend will continue into Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as well. If you get cold easily, you might even need a winter coat some of these next few mornings because they will be chilly.

Temperatures only reached afternoon highs in the lower 60s in Rockford Saturday which is below normal but warmer than Friday. Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s for one more day before our daytime highs also take a dip again. Sunday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s with clouds continuing to decrease



A few isolated showers remain in the forecast this afternoon and evening but the heavier pockets of rain and more of a widespread rain will stay to our northeast and then pass. A few counties on our northeast side like Walworth, McHenry, Boone and DeKalb could see a few more showers than others. After the slight chances for showers today, if you do not like rain there is good news as we will remain dry the next several days. There is no good chance of widespread rain during the work week and actually, lots of sunshine returns! So at least we will have blue skies even though our temperatures will be cold.

It was a windy day out there yesterday to start the last weekend in September off and that’s how Sunday will be as well. Gusts today will approach 35mph by the afternoon hours so travel safe with stronger gusts in the forecast today.

The start of the work week will bring slightly cooler temperatures, Monday daytime highs will be in the lower 60s but that is not as cool as what is to follow. By Tuesday and Wednesday though our temperatures will drop even more, we will only see afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Thursday the lower 60s are back in the forecast, which is still below normal. Friday and into the weekend temperatures look to warm back up a little bit more.