Temperatures are very chilly starting Sunday morning off; most areas are down to the lower 30s. A few areas mainly southwest of Rockford fell into the upper 20s. Wind chills are in place in a few areas across the Stateline making it feel a few degrees colder. Your sunrise this morning was at 6:34am. The sunset later this evening will be at 4:45pm.

We had patchy fog early Sunday morning, but any visibility issues this afternoon and evening will be because of near surface smoke. We have lighter levels but enough for air quality to be deemed unhealthy for some with levels down to 100-150.

Wind gusts are still going to be between 15-20 mph this afternoon, but they will increase overnight into Monday between 25-30 mph.

We could see a stray shower Monday, but better chances will be near the low pressure up north. Tuesday late into Wednesday would be our next best chance of rain over the next several days and that still doesn’t look that great, isolated showers with a few hundredths of an inch to maybe a tenth or two at the most.

Temperatures will be very similar to yesterday afternoon in the mid to upper 50s. Nighttime temperatures will stay warmer the next few days compared to the 30s we had the last few days and even the 20s last week. The start of the work week will be warm as we will be pushing the 70-degree mark. Tuesday temperatures will still be in the mid 50s but a drop from Monday.