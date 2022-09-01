Even though it is still summer, the start to Meteorological Fall, and September, was a warm one as temperatures Thursday afternoon warmed into the middle 80s. Meteorological Fall is the three month period of September, October and November and used for climatological record keeping. Astronomical Fall begins September 22nd.

Meteorological Summer is the three month period of June, July and August and was a pretty typical Summer for Rockford, at least for temperatures. The average high temperature over the three month period was 83.6 degrees, roughly a degree and a half above average. The average low was 61.3 degrees, just 0.4 degrees below average.

August rainfall really pushed the summer precipitation totals up, with the month receiving almost nine inches of rain, making it the 7th wettest August on record for Rockford. This made up for the drier start to the summer season as June’s rainfall ended a little over three inches below the monthly normal. Just over 16.50 inches of rain fell during Meteorological Summer, which was 3.29 inches above average.