We had sunshine to kick off the start of the work week but cloud cover moved in Monday evening and that’s the pattern we will not break much until Friday, when we not only get back to a warmer pattern, but also see some sunshine again. Tuesday, skies in the morning and afternoon will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday morning, temperatures are at least off to a little bit of a better start compared to Monday morning. We are still a few degrees below normal in most places with temperatures in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Monday brought no rain but that is a different story today. Isolated showers are in the forecast Tuesday evening and overnight but the best chance will hold off until Wednesday morning. Showers will last off and on Wednesday and even linger into Thursday/Thursday night. We will see some heavy rain with this system.

The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the marginal risk now to include the entire Stateline for chances of severe weather Wednesday. The main threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds.

Winds will be between 5-15mph Tuesday with gusts up to 20-25mph. Gusts will increase up to 30mph Tuesday night and 30-35mph Wednesday. It is going to stay windy over the next few days with the mid-week storm.

Wednesday temperatures will rise a little bit but that is ahead of the midweek storm we’ve been detailing. Above normal temperatures are just around the corner as we will reach into the lower 70s by Friday. For Memorial Day Weekend, temperatures will tick upward even more!