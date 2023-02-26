Temperatures for the most part are a few degrees warmer than Saturday morning. Early Sunday morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s. DeKalb is the one place above the 30 degree mark. Wind chills are in place across the majority of the area. Wind chills in Monroe and Galena are down to the teens, everyone else in the lower 20s. Janesville and Sterling do not currently have wind chills. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s today under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will fall through the evening but then rise after midnight into the upper 30s/lower 40s as clouds increase with rain moving in.

Showers will move in after midnight southwest of Rockford for areas like Sterling and Savanna before continuing to track northeast. Rain will really pick up overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Isolated thunder is possible across the Stateline, but severe weather Sunday stays southwest of us, and Monday southeast. We’ll start drying out by Monday afternoon. Around half of an inch to three quarters of an inch is anticipated but there will likely be areas that reach an inch/inch and a half with the heavier pockets of rain.

Winds will stay between 5-10 mph Sunday with a few gusts up to 15 mph. Overnight Sunday they will increase to 25-30 mph but then into Monday our winds will become very breezy out of the east between 30-40 mph. Winds will definitely be a factor for the start of the work week.

For Sunday severe weather stays south of us. There is a marginal risk just southwest of the Stateline including the Springfield Illinois area. However, the best chance of severe weather Sunday is where the moderate risk (level 4 out of 5) is out for which includes western North Texas and southwestern Oklahoma. Significant and long track tornadoes are possible where the red or moderate risk is located. Monday the best chance of severe weather stays south and southeast of the Stateline including the Champaign and Indianapolis areas.

Temperatures stay very mild for the start of the week even through Wednesday before falling closer to normal. Monday we will be in the lower 50s but we will be dealing with rain for the first part of the day. Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday and Friday temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 30s.