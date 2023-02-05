Temperatures are much better compared to the single digits we had Saturday morning. Sunday morning some of us are down to the mid to upper 20s but the majority of the area is still in the 30s. We once again saw skies clear out over the last hour or two which is leaving us mostly clear. Clouds will thicken up quickly like yesterday.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s. After only reaching 7 degrees Friday, yesterday’s 39 got us back to an above normal temperature pattern. Tonight, we’ll fall a bit more compared to last night, but temperatures stay a little warmer than normal, in the upper teens. Wind gusts today will be up to 20-25 mph this afternoon. As winds then become light and variable overnight, patchy fog will develop.

Our next chance of rain returns by Monday night/early Tuesday morning. Showers will not be widespread and will be isolated to scattered through the night. We could see a better chance of rain from Wednesday’s system.



Temperatures will continue to warm further into Monday. We will be back to near the 40-degree mark, upper 30s Tuesday, and the lower 40s stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be cooler than the rest of the work week but likely still a bit above normal. Next weekend looks to be a little bit cooler than conditions we had and will see the remainder of this weekend.