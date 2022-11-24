Thursday afternoon temperatures stayed in the lower to even mid 50s (in Freeport), everyone was about 5-10 degrees above average for the holiday. Monroe only topped out at 48 degrees but that still is above average as well. We had much more cloud cover out there for Thanksgiving compared to the beginning of the work week.

The remainder of Thanksgiving is looking good. Cloud cover will stick around through the evening before we see some clouds dissipate into Black Friday. Thursday night temperatures will fall to near the 30-degree mark as clouds start to decrease. Winds will be out of the south around 5 mph. Black Friday temperatures will be only a few degrees cooler than what we have seen the last few days, in the mid to upper 40s, near the 50-degree mark, and some areas will reach 50. Winds will gust to around 15 mph Friday afternoon.

The next chance of rain will come later in the day on Saturday. Much of the day is looking good with some sun early but then clouds will quickly increase, and shower chances return by the overnight hours. Some rain will linger into the first half of Sunday before drying out for Monday. Tuesday into Wednesday we are also tracking precipitation chances.

Saturday temperatures will remain in the lower 50s. For Sunday, expect temperatures to stay in the lower to mid 40s, slightly cooler than the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the mid 40s to start us off at the beginning of the work week on Monday then we will see cooler weather by mid to late week next week as the ridge and warmer weather break down across the area.