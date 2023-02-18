Temperatures for the most part are in the 20s but with chills factored in, it’s about 10 or so degrees cooler. Much of the area feels like it’s in the teens so be sure to bundle up this morning if heading out early. Current snow cover is one of the factors it is a chilly morning but yesterday was much cooler.

Saturday for the first part of the weekend, temperatures during the afternoon will make it in the mid to upper 30s. There will be some sun early in the day, but cloud cover will quickly increase. Saturday night temperatures stay very mild, in the lower 30s right near freezing level. Temperatures will be warmer for the second half of the weekend, we will be back up to the lower 40s. Sunday is also when we will see wind gusts pick up. Today they will be between 15-20 mph, 20-25 mph Saturday night, and steadily increasing up to 30 mph Sunday.

We are not tracking any rain today, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out tomorrow for the second half of the weekend. Right now, our best chance at widespread rain and even a rain/snow mix looks to be mid to late week. It does look like we’ll get back to an active pattern this upcoming week.

Temperatures for the first half of the upcoming work week will be warmer but by Friday, we’ll be back to a below normal pattern. We will go from the upper 30s Monday to the mid 20s for afternoon highs by Friday.