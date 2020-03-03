A Mix of Rain/Snow Possible Early Tuesday, and Again Wednesday, Morning

A couple of quick moving clipper systems will move through Plains and Midwest impacting parts of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin the next couple of mornings. The first clipper will move through the Plains, into the Upper Midwest, mid-day Tuesday. Cloud cover will increase Monday evening, leaving skies mostly cloudy during the overnight. A flurry or two is possible across southern Lee and DeKalb counties with another system moving well to the south.

Accumulations are not likely with Tuesday’s clipper during the morning, but surface temperatures will be below freezing and this could cause some slick spots during the morning commute. Most of the precipitation should be done with shortly after 8am/9am. West winds will then increase during the day, gusting close to 30 mph, bringing temperatures into the mid 40s for the afternoon.

Another quick moving clipper system will pass through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin overnight Tuesday, into Wednesday morning. This, too, could bring some light snow early Wednesday to parts of the area with a dusting possible. High pressure will then move in for the afternoon with temperatures warming into the mid 40s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings commute will see some precipitation, but the impacts are expected to remain low. Just like for Tuesday morning, a few slick spots will be possible early Wednesday morning.