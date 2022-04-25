This weekend we had very warm air set up camp across the Stateline with temperatures dipping into the lower 80s Saturday, and some areas in the 70s Sunday! The warmest day since October 9th took place Saturday when Rockford hit a high of 82.



Sunday morning and early afternoon we had some showers move through and thick cloud coverage but despite that, some sunshine moved through in the afternoon helping some areas warm into the lower 70s, including Rockford.



There are big temperature changes now heading into the work week, thanks to a cold front that passed through the Stateline Sunday.

Monday morning temperatures are in the 40s but with the wind chill taken into consideration, some areas feel like they’re in the 30s, so be sure to grab a jacket before heading out.

Temperatures are not going to rise that much today, highs will only be around 49 degrees.

Due to the cold temperatures that are in the forecast tonight, the National Weather Service has put all Illinois Counties in the Stateline under a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight until 7am Tuesday. Clouds move out, but due to gusty winds that continue overnight, that should keep most frost from forming, but patchy areas are still possible.

There is a better chance at getting some frost on elevated and grassy surfaces Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures are going to drop below freezing level.

A few sprinkles cannot be completely ruled out later Monday morning and afternoon, but it will not be a measurable rain.

Winds will be out of the west gusting up to 25-35mph Monday and up to 20 overnight Monday.

Some sunshine will return Tuesday, after the clouds move out Monday night.

The next chance of rain will come mid to late week with our next system, this will come with slightly warming temperatures.