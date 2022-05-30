Overall, Memorial Day Weekend was nice if you enjoy warmer weather. Temperatures were in the mid 70s Saturday with some sunshine and then they soared to near 90 Sunday. The hot pattern continues for Memorial Day with more sunshine returning. Get outside and enjoy the weather but remember to practice heat safety Monday and Tuesday. If you are not a fan of the near 90s/lower 90s, we will have a cold front that will drop our temperatures mid-week for the next several days after Tuesday.

Temperatures are very mild Monday morning to kick off Memorial Day in the upper 60s/lower 70s as of 5am. Temperatures will rise very quickly through the remainder of the day. Enjoy any Memorial Day plans with the nice but hot weather.

The weekend not only brought warmer temperatures, but also breezy conditions. Winds are going to stay gusty Memorial Day and even into the next few days. Monday gusts could be as high as 35-40mph.

Tuesday will be the next better chance of a measurable rain across the Stateline. Rainfall amounts still do not look that impressive, right now it only looks like areas across the Stateline will receive about 0.05-0.50”.

The Storm Prediction Center still has areas northwest of the Stateline highlighted for the best chances of severe weather Monday. As a cold front approaches us, we must watch this. The SPC has the Stateline under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather chances Tuesday. The time frame for storms across the Stateline is roughly about 2-7pm. However, the best chances for severe weather remains to our southwest where there is an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5). Our threats include heavy rain, gusty winds, smaller hail and even a few tornadoes cannot be completely ruled out.