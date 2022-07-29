Unlike yesterday, we are not tracking showers to start the morning off. The next few days will be a good stretch of weather for those fairs that are going on through the weekend. The next chance of rain luckily holds off until early next week so we will remain dry Saturday and Sunday. Next week will not only bring changes with moisture coming back into the area, but also heat building back up.

There is some good news on our latest drought monitor update as the only county in the Stateline that remains under a moderate drought from lack of rain is Walworth in Southern Wisconsin. Parts of Lee, Ogle and DeKalb Counties still remain abnormally dry but luckily with the much needed rain we received this month, most Stateline areas were able to get pulled out of the abnormally dry category.

Temperatures were comfortable overnight falling into the mid to upper 50s in most areas under a mostly clear sky across the Stateline. Temperatures will warm up over the next few hours. Look for daytime highs pretty similar to yesterday right near that 80 degree mark. Overnight lows will be cool again falling into the upper 50s heading into Saturday morning.

Winds stayed a little breezy overnight with gusts near the 15mph mark. Winds will be a little bit of a factor again today with gusts up to 15-20mph. So overall, today is looking almost like a repeat of yesterday expect we do not have rain to start the day off.

Saturday temperatures will be in the lower 80s, right at our normal high of 84 degrees for this time of year across the Stateline. We had a short stretch of cooler weather but we are going to see much warmer weather move in by Sunday and into next week. Sunday we are back to the mid 80s. Monday and Tuesday temperatures will be close to that 90 degree mark, in the upper 80s across the area. Then much warmer air building up out west and southwest of us will spread across the region, we will see temperatures dip into the 90s.