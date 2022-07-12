Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s in most areas across the Stateline the remainder of Tuesday afternoon, although a few spots could reach the mid 80s. Dew points are in the upper 50s/lower 60s in most areas. Overall, it is much more comfortable out there than the start of the work week on Monday. Overnight Tuesday, temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60 under a partly cloudy sky. Some cloud cover is what will help temperatures to be pretty similar to how we started off Monday morning. The next few days that follow, our overnight lows will be cooler.

Winds will stay fairly breezy through the overnight hours Tuesday night between 15-20mph. Gusts Wednesday will be around 20mph, so lower than Monday and Tuesday.

Expect temperatures to continue with this slightly below normal trend (only by about a degree or two) for the next few days. Temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 80s and a drier air mass will move in overnight. Due to the mostly clear skies expected Wednesday night, temperatures will fall into the mid 50s in most areas, so a very comfortable evening can be expected.

Better chances of rain overnight will fall north/northeast of the Stateline. A few isolated showers with a few clouds increasing Wednesday afternoon cannot be ruled out, but similar to what we saw the last few days, better chances are north/northeast of the Stateline. Thursday remains dry but as we end the week and head into the weekend, that will be our next chance of rain.

Looking longer term, temperatures will come back up to near normal Friday, Saturday and Sunday before warming up a little bit more to start next week off.