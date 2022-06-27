It’s another pleasant day to start the work week off across the Stateline. The second half of the weekend brought gusty winds, although winds are still between 10-15mph in most Stateline Counties Monday afternoon, it is slightly less breezy than Sunday. Winds will become calm to light overnight Monday.

There will be a few changes as we enter the middle of the work week, but for now enjoy the nice temperatures, sunshine and lower dew points. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s/near the 80 degree mark the remainder of Monday afternoon. Temperatures will then fall into the mid to upper 50s overnight, allowing for another comfortable night.

Last Tuesday was our first temperature high of 100 degrees since July 17, 2012. This Tuesday (tomorrow), temperatures will only be in the mid 80s, about 15 degrees cooler. Temperatures will then come up some Wednesday and Thursday but a cold front will knock our temperatures down to near normal once again for Friday and the weekend.

There is a slight chance for a few showers Tuesday overnight. The better chances for more of a widespread rain will fall to the north of the Stateline in Central Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center has areas to our north under a marginal risk of severe storms Tuesday/Tuesday night. As the storms travel closer to the Stateline, they will break up. However, a few pockets of heavy rain is possible, mainly for Southern Wisconsin.