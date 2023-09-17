Most areas across the Stateline are under 10 miles of visibility. It’s a foggy start to the day and visibility restrictions will continue the next few hours especially within places that see heavy rain. Rockford is down to six miles, Savanna and Rochelle down to five and Sterling is down to two miles.

Rain is still widespread along I-39 and eastward. The heaviest rain associated with thunderstorms that are producing lightning as well are all off towards Chicago and Lake Michigan. There are still a few heavier pockets across the Stateline. You’ll want the rain gear early and to allow for extra time.

Areas of rain will break up a little bit through the remainder of the morning and afternoon but isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast. Later this afternoon and evening we will continue to see rain push further east and south. Our next chance of rain is Tuesday and then the days following should be dry and temperatures will warm up!

Summer like weather is not over yet even though this is the last official weekend of summer this year. A ridge builds west and moves eastward warming us back to near 80 by midweek. Until then temperatures will be near normal in the lower to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Temperature should stay in the upper 70s/lower 80s the rest of the work week.