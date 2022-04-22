Temperatures will fall from the warmer weather we saw Thursday, but we will still be near normal Friday.



Saturday is going to be well above average with some sunshine returning to the forecast.

Winds Friday will be between 10-20mph with gusts up to 35, but Saturday winds will be stronger with gusts up to 40-45 at times.

Rain is already reducing visibility in areas early Friday morning, so travel extra safe.

Have the rain gear handy as we are tracking an active day with maybe even a few thunderstorms. Most severe threats are far west of the Stateline, as the storms travel across our area they will weaken.



Flooding will be a concern with the heavy rain and dying storms, prompting a Flood Watch for our far west counties including Jo Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside from 7am Friday morning until later Friday evening.

Areas in the Stateline can expect to pick up about 0.25-1.00″. Those that see downpours and showers lingering with the front will pick up a little bit more.

Early Friday morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Friday look for highs around the 60 degree mark in Rockford, but this will not be until later Friday night with the warm front sitting south of here and moving slowly. Southern Wisconsin will be cooler today, so we will see a temperature gradient from north to south.

Overnight lows Friday night will be around 59 degrees. Due to the warm front approaching, temperatures won’t drop tonight and then will continue to warm all Friday night and Saturday.

Tomorrow will be a good day to get out and hike. Be sure to look out for muddy spots from Friday’s rain and breezy conditions, otherwise some sun returns with temperatures around 81.