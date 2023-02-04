Temperatures are cold Saturday, but the good news is our nighttime temperatures will get back to a warmer pattern as early as tonight. We go from the 7 degree mark we only reached last night, to 28 degrees for our overnight low tonight which is a 21-degree increase!

Early Saturday morning temperatures are in the lower teens for the most part. There are a few places like Sterling and Janesville that are in the mid-teens. Galena and Monroe are still holding on to the single digits this morning. Luckily temperatures are and will continue to steadily rise through the day. Wind chills are still subzero everywhere except Sterling early this morning. Wind chills will be factored in this morning and early afternoon.

We finally broke the thick cloud cover that lingered most of December and the majority of January as well. The 30th of January was partly cloudy and then we had mostly sunny conditions the 31st of January through February 2nd Thursday. Friday, we did have mostly sunny skies early in the day, but clouds were quick to rebound during the afternoon. It’ll be a similar day today, a break in the clouds early but then clouds increase by the afternoon.

Saturday afternoon temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 30s, so we are back to a slightly above normal pattern. Saturday night, we’ll hold strong in the upper 20s. Sunday temperatures will be a little bit warmer only by about a degree, for the second portion of the weekend.

Temperatures will gradually warm even further into the work week. We’re back to the upper 30s/lower 40s Monday through Thursday. The above average temperature trend will continue for the next 7 days at least. It does look to cool back down a little bit on Friday but that will still be above normal. Our next chance of precipitation returns by Monday night/Tuesday morning.