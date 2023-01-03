Galena and Sterling so far today have measured the most amount of rain across the Stateline. Rockford is just shy of three tenths of an inch. There are still some showers and even a strong storm that is around the Rochelle area as of 1:15pm Tuesday afternoon producing half inch hail and moving northeast at 45 mph. This storm also has had a history of producing lightning.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties in northern Illinois until 6pm Tuesday evening. Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties are now under a Dense Fog Advisory until 3pm Tuesday afternoon. Everyone across the Stateline is dealing with foggy conditions and is down to 2.5 or under miles of visibility. Be sure to travel safely.

Temperatures are sitting in the lower 40s in most areas. Rockford is sitting at an air temperature of 42 degrees with a wind chill down to 38. Our coolest temperature across the Stateline is in Monroe at 38 with a wind chill of 30. The warmest temperature is in Sterling at 45 degrees. Wind chills are in place besides Rochelle Tuesday afternoon making it feel around 5 degrees cooler than air temperatures.

Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid 30s under cloudy skies. There will likely be patchy fog again tonight due to the moisture lingering. Winds will be between 5-10 mph tonight but gusts up to 15 mph. Wednesday temperatures will remain in the mid 30s with a chance of snow showers. Light snowfall accumulations are possible up to about an inch and a half. Wind gusts Wednesday will be up to and around 20 mph. Our next chance of precipitation after today and tomorrow would be Saturday.

Temperatures will remain fairly stationary over the next several days. Thursday we will be in the lower 30s, Friday and into the weekend temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s and that pattern should continue into next week.