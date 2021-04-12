A Tranquil, Cooler Weather Pattern Settles In for the Upcoming Work Week

Weekend Rainfall:

It’s no lie when I say it was a dreary weekend across the area, as mother nature brought us some much needed rainfall. Our weekend total at the Rockford Airport came to 0.87″, which got rid of our monthly deficit, and put a nice sized dent in our yearly deficit. However, we take a break from the rain chances as a tranquil weather pattern moves in as we now roll into the middle of April.

Sunshine Returns:

The same storm system that brought us rain over the weekend continues to pull away, sliding into the Great Lakes region as of Monday morning. As it moves away from the area, it’s taking the stubborn cloud cover with it. Skies this morning have been quick to clear, resulting in a sun-filled start to our day. While the sunshine sticks around, temperatures won’t budge much thanks to an increasing northwest wind.

Winds this afternoon, especially between 1PM-5PM, could approach 25-30 mph. While it seems like forever ago, Monday of last week featured very warm winds out of the southwest, which resulted in highs in the upper 20s. Today, high look to end up 10° to 20° cooler as most top out in the low 60s. This afternoon’s breeze looks to quickly wind down before sunset, leaving a light wind for the overnight hours. The next few nights are expected to get chilly, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s tonight, closer to the freezing mark Tuesday night.

Work Week Outlook:

Aside from a slight chance for an isolated shower Wednesday and Friday, tranquil weather settles in for the upcoming work week. Temperatures do cool down following today, thanks to a cold front that slides through Tuesday morning. The cooler air rushing in behind the cold frontal passage will drop out highs into the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, which ends up 5° to 10° below the average mark. Temperatures recover somewhat towards the end of the work week, climbing back close to 60° by Friday. Taking a glimpse at long-range temperatures, it seems this cooler-than-average pattern sticks around into the end of April.