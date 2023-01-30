It’s a very cold start to the morning Monday, but this is nothing compared to what we will see overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. Early Monday morning for the most part temperatures are in the single digits. but with the wind chill factored in, it’s a much colder start. Everyone is down to subzero chills.

There’s a chance of light snow flurries this morning with little to no accumulation. Clouds will start to decrease by the afternoon and evening so expect partly cloudy conditions. overnight. Temperatures will only make it to near the 10-degree mark today. Tonight, the air temperature will be down to -8, though wind chills will be much colder than that. Wind chills will be in place pretty much all day today and tomorrow.

Temperatures Tuesday will be slightly warmer, still in the lower teens though, well below average. Temperatures gradually warm through the week. We will be back into the lower 20s Wednesday and Thursday, but then another cold front will knock our temperatures back down to the teens for Friday. This upcoming weekend looks to warm back up closer to normal. We are back to a drier pattern without a decent change of snow or rain over the next few days. A cold front over the weekend could bring us our next chance.