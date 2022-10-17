The lower to mid 50s that we saw over the weekend are nowhere to be found for the start of our work week. Temperatures Monday afternoon were in the mid to upper 30s and a few places were able to make it into the lower 40s but that is well below normal. For this time of year in mid-October temperatures across the Stateline should be in the lower 60s.

Wind chills early Monday afternoon were in the mid to upper 20s in most areas, making it feel even colder outside. Winter attire will definitely be needed the remainder of today and into tonight.

It was so cold outside today that some areas even saw their first snowflakes. As of 12:30pm there are a few flurries north of the Stateline in Southern Wisconsin south of the Madison area. Other flurries are west of the Rockford area in Stephenson County.

Temperatures Monday night will fall into the upper 20s under partly cloudy skies; a few areas could once again see a few flurries overnight. Tuesday temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday, in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.

Winds have been a big factor this afternoon with peak gusts in Rockford up to 36mph. Even Janesville in Southern Wisconsin has reported wind gusts up to 30mph. Across the Stateline winds are expected to stay breezy through tonight and into Tuesday. The majority of the work week will be windy.

Areas across the Stateline will gradually see temperatures warm throughout the remainder of the work week. By Friday we will be back to normal or perhaps we could even see slightly above normal temperatures. This weekend expect temperatures to be near the 70-degree mark and for some areas even into the lower 70s. Conditions stay dry through the majority of the work week. A chance of rain returns to the forecast late in the week with the best chance late in the weekend/early next week.