Temperatures are in the 50s Statelinewide early Tuesday morning. It’s crisp, clear and beautiful. We’ll be in the upper 50s by mid-morning and then see temperatures quickly warm. Lower dew points and humidity is in the forecast once again today paving way for another beautiful day. Cloud cover will move back in so skies will be partly cloudy, but overall similar weather conditions to yesterday. Winds will be a bit less breezy around 15 mph Tuesday afternoon.

We still have smoke in the upper levels of our atmosphere, but we are not seeing near surface smoke like the last few days which was reducing the overall air quality across the area and visibility. Upper-level smoke will stick around for the majority of the week. Some lighter levels of near surface smoke could move back in by Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

This time yesterday air quality was still as low as 150-200. Right now, the air quality is within the good category which is 0-50. This is expected to continue, it may drop a little bit Wednesday and Thursday, but not into the unhealthy levels.

Temperatures Tuesday will be near the 80-degree mark again. Temperatures are going to fall into the upper 50s Tuesday night so expect another clear and comfortable night. Wednesday and Thursday we warm back up into the mid 80s but not as warm as what we look ahead to next week for when the upper 80s/lower 90s could be back in the forecast.