A Very Summer-Like Memorial Day is Ahead, Showers & Storms Possible

Summer wasn’t too shy to make an appearance for the “unofficial start of summer. Highs for Saturday and Sunday both climbed into the 80s, marking the first time that the Rockford International Airport observed an 80 degree high since October 1st. If you’re keeping count, that is a gap consisting of 234 days making it the 5th longest stretch between 80° highs on record. As we celebrate those that have given the ultimate sacrifice today, this summer-like stretch continues. But it may be essential to keep an eye on the radar throughout the day if you have any outdoor plans.

It was an unseasonably warm start to the holiday as temperatures began in the upper 60s for most locations. To put that into perspective, Rockford’s average low for May 25th is 51° a mere 18° to 20° above average. That should just give you a great idea on how the rest of our Monday is going to shape up temperature-wise. The rest of our Memorial Day is going to have similar feel to Sunday, but with a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms during the second half of the day. The continuation of these warm southerly to southwesterly winds at the surface will help boost our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. However, we are going to once again feel muggy as dew points will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Current thinking suggests that we’ll see scattered activity increase by the early afternoon hours, and stretch into our evening. Although this activity will remain scattered in nature, I would definitely keep the umbrella on hand just in case. A few of these storms may be on the stronger to severe side as the Storm Prediction Center expanded the Marginal Risk eastward to include a majority of the Stateline this morning. A Marginal Risk is level 1 of 5 in the categories for severe weather, as storms this afternoon and evening could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours. Storm chances hold on into the early hours of our night tonight before drying out to partly to mostly cloudy skies by Tuesday morning.

You will also need to lather up in sunscreen if you are going to be outside today for a long period of time. The late-May sun-angle will contribute to high levels of ultraviolet rays as our UV index is at a 9 today. What does that mean exactly? Signs of sunburn will begin to appear in as little as 15-25 minutes. Whether you’re grilling delicious holiday cuisine, going for a run, or going fishing today, its would be wise to put on that sunscreen before heading outdoors.

Tuesday seems to begin on a dry note before shower chances increase once again by late afternoon. Surface winds ahead of an slow moving cold frontal boundary are going to remain out of the south-southwest which will lead to another large influx of rich moisture. As of a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to pop up across the eastern half of Iowa, with a few of these showers spreading eastward into the Stateline by the late afternoon-evening hours. As far as severe weather, tomorrow’s threat remains to the northwest in the northeast corner of Iowa and western Wisconsin. Highs by Tuesday afternoon will climb into the 80s for the 4th straight day. It will still feel a bit muggy Tuesday afternoon, but there will be dry hours just like today that will allow for time outside.