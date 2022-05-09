Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 60s on Mother’s Day in most areas across the Stateline. The entire weekend we had much better weather than days prior, where we tracked cooler temperatures and rain. Saturday was the better of the two weekend days for weather conditions due to the increasing winds and clouds Sunday.





Temperatures will warm fast throughout the day with lots of sunshine in the forecast Monday. Just before noon, temperatures are already in the 70s all across the Stateline. Overnight lows Monday night will also hold steady, in the upper 60s.

There is even better news for the work week if you like warmth, temperatures will rise into the 80s the next several days. Areas in the Stateline will even get close to the 90 degree mark a few days including Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. With the right amount of sunshine, some areas could hit 90 degrees, especially for heat indices. With that being said, make sure to use plenty of sunscreen and remember to drink plenty of fluids the next several days. We will also see rising humidity levels and dew points this week so it will feel fairly muggy outside.

Winds will remain very gusty throughout Monday and Monday night with peak wind gusts between 35-45mph.

The next chance of showers will come overnight Monday. There will be a line of dying storms moving in from the northwest. As these storms inch closer to our area overnight Monday, they will weaken; however, some thunder is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas northwest of the Stateline to an enhanced risk (level three out of five) of seeing severe storms Monday. The marginal risk (level one out of five) still includes the Galena area, and very far northwest areas of the Stateline. Our threats across Northern Illinois/Southern Wisconsin still remain low.

The next day to watch will be Tuesday as the Storm Prediction Center has northeast portions of the Stateline under a marginal risk (level one out of five) on chances for severe weather. There is a better chance at seeing a few storms with this system as a triple point with weather fronts moves closer to us Tuesday night.