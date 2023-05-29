Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s mid-morning on Memorial Day, around lunchtime we should be right near the 80-degree mark, by the late afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. There is no chance for rain today, though we will see a few clouds move through the Stateline. Wind gusts will be similar to yesterday, around 15 mph.

Due to warm temperatures, lower humidity levels, and a buildup of pollutants, an Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 12pm-11pm today for southern Wisconsin.

Temperatures tonight will only fall into the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. That is warmer than our average high in the mid 50s this time of the year. Winds will come down to 5-10 mph overnight.

Temperatures will warm further into the days to follow. Tuesday we will be in the upper 80s and then into the lower 90s Wednesday and Thursday. This upcoming weekend should stay well above normal with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s still. Dew points are expected to rise from the mid 40s, comfortable, Monday afternoon to the lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday, which will feel muggy.

It looks like we are going to stick with a dry pattern as we head into the first and possibly even second week of June. There is still no great chance of widespread or a soaking rain the next several days, but with the heat and humidity making a return comes an isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms, that remains in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.