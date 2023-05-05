Temperatures are mild early Friday morning in the mid to lower 50s but Rochelle, Sterling and DeKalb, areas south of Rockford, are a bit cooler in the upper 40s. It is a dry and calm start to our Cinco de Mayo, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out later in the afternoon/evening, but most areas should stay dry.

Friday afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid 70s, a few locations could reach the mid 70s. We will not see as much sunshine compared to the last few days especially by the late afternoon/early evening. It will be a little bit breezier with wind gusts reaching 20-25 mph. Friday night temperatures stay very mild, in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

All across the Stateline temperatures are going to be much warmer than last weekend. We finally have a weekend where we are back to well above average temperatures, especially Sunday when we will be in the lower 80s.

With the warmup comes a storm threat. Both Saturday and Sunday a few strong to severe storms are possible. Saturday the main threat would be in the late afternoon and overnight into early Sunday. For Sunday after the early morning round, another round is possible late in the afternoon and into the evening. Our main threats across the Stateline would be gusty winds and hail.

Temperatures will stay very warm for the next several days. Next week temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Depending on how fast clouds clear out temperatures could be on the warmer side still Tuesday and Wednesday.