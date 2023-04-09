Happy Easter! Hopefully you got outside on Good Friday or Saturday and enjoyed the beautiful weather pattern we saw. If not, the good news is conditions are going to be great for Easter Sunday. Though we will see more cloud cover today, especially by the afternoon/evening, temperatures will warm close to 70 degrees. The one thing to note about today is that wind gusts will range from 20-25 mph so it will be a little breezy out there.

It’s not a bad start early this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s/lower 40s. Today we will rise to 69 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are anticipated in the morning, then cloud cover will increase, and we’ll be mostly cloudy by the evening. It’s going to be a great day overall for outdoor activities to celebrate Easter. Temperatures tonight will not fall much, only into the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

There could be a stray shower Monday but most if not, all should remain dry with better shower chances remaining to our south/southwest. High pressure should keep us dry across the Stateline tomorrow. We’re trading the severe weather from last week, for a calm week filled with plenty of sunshine this week. The next chance of rain will not move in until the end of the week, it could potentially even hold off until Saturday.