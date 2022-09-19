Enjoy the start of the work week with dew point temperatures in the upper 50s/lower 60s and temperatures in the lower 80s because big changes are going to take place Tuesday. Heat index values will be in the lower to mid 90s around noon and it will be very warm and muggy through 6-7pm.

Temperatures Monday afternoon made it into the upper 70s/lower 80s. It was a picture perfect day with some sunshine that returned to our skies after a few storms yesterday.

Overnight Monday temperatures will fall into the upper 50s/lower 60s but that is very mild for this time of year where our nighttime temperatures are usually in the lower 50s. We will see much cooler air move in though by Wednesday night. Tuesday temperatures will skyrocket into the upper 80s which will be about 10-15 degrees above average.

A few showers could move into our northeast counties tomorrow morning from Central Wisconsin with a warm front sliding across the Stateline, which is what will warm us up significantly. In the afternoon along a cold front we could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms but the best chances will be north and east of the Stateline.

The Storm Prediction Center does have our northeast portions of the Stateline included in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) but that is low end and our threats remain low.

The big thing over the next few days besides the cool down will be the windy conditions that we are expecting. Overnight Monday into Tuesday wind gusts will be around 15mph. Tuesday we will see winds increase to 20-25mph.

There will be a significant drop in our temperatures between Tuesday and Thursday. We will see the upper 80s tomorrow, and then daytime highs Thursday afternoon will only be in the lower 60s. The cooler pattern will last through Friday until temperatures warm back up slightly for the weekend into the lower 70s/near 70 degrees.