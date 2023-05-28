Temperatures for the most part are in the lower to mid 50s Sunday morning, but we will warm up past the mid 70s we saw yesterday. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s Sunday. Winds will only gust to around 10-15 mph, not a huge factor. Skies will be partly sunny, similar to yesterday. Sunday night temperatures fall to the 50-degree mark under partly cloudy skies.

It will not be muggy today or for Memeorial Day but after dew points rise and so do our temperatures. We’re looking at dew points above the 60–65 degrees which is when they start to feel muggy and even humid.

Around 9am on Memorial Day, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We will keep some cloud cover in place all day Monday. Around lunchtime, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees. We will make it into the mid 80s Monday afternoon.

With the heat, comes an isolated shower/thunder chance Tuesday into the rest of the week. There is still no great chance of a soaking or widespread rain though at least the next few days. Tuesday temperatures will warm further compared to forecast highs Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday we will be in the upper 80s, Wednesday and Thursday we will likely see temperatures across the majority of the Stateline in the lower 90s.