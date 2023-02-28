Meteorological Winter officially ends today with March 1st kicking off tomorrow. Meteorological Spring consists of March, April and May. The forecast for tomorrow will be in the lower 50s, definitely springlike!

Overall, during the winter months, we have seen more above average days compared to below normal especially during January and February. Tuesday (today, February 28th) went down as above average bringing the month of February up to 21 above normal days compared to the 7 below. The warmest day was on February 12th when we reached 52 degrees and the coolest when we were only at 7 degrees on February 3rd.

Temperatures Tuesday made it into the mid to upper 40s for the most part. We had some sunshine out there. Clouds will continue to increase as we go through the evening and winds pick up. Gusts tonight will be up to around 20 mph. Wednesday 20-25 mph. Temperatures tonight though will fall into the mid 30s. Tomorrow, we are back into the lower 50s. It will be a very mild day.

A few isolated snow flurries and scattered showers are in the forecast Tuesday night. There could be a few slick spots out there overnight so travel with caution. The next best chance at precipitation comes as we end the week. Friday could possibly be a busy day with snow in the forecast. The storm track will change a few more times but right now, models have the system bringing some snow into the area. Best severe weather chances the next several days stays well south of us. As a cut off low approaches the area, accumulating snow is possible for us.

Temperatures stay slightly above normal. Thursday we’ll be right at the 40-degree mark. Friday we will fall back into the mid to lower 30s. For the weekend we warm back up, but models are trending a little bit cooler than a few days ago. We should be in the upper 30s Saturday and then the lower 40s Sunday.